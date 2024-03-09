AhnLab Cloud PLUS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AhnLab. Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Anjuna Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hybrid cloud infrastructure across multiple providers will get the most from AhnLab Cloud PLUS because its workload and network protection functions together reduce alert fatigue from siloed tools. The platform covers all four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection across on-premises and cloud assets simultaneously. Skip this if your organization runs single-cloud deployments or needs deep integration with CI/CD pipelines; AhnLab's value proposition is specifically the hybrid operational model.
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs Anjuna Seaglass for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Cloud workload protection across hybrid environments, Cloud firewall capabilities, Cloud intrusion prevention system..
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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