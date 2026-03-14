Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Armis Secure Remote Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing access to industrial devices and PLCs will get the most from Armis Secure Remote Access because it actually understands OT protocols instead of treating them as afterthoughts. The tool supports PROFINET and Modbus natively alongside standard RDP and SSH, eliminating the dangerous practice of opening multiple firewall ports to legacy equipment. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control) means access decisions are tied to who you are, not just what network you're on, which matters when your users are scattered across sites and your OT environment can't tolerate failed authentication loops. Skip this if you're running a purely IT-focused remote access program or need tight integration with your existing privileged access management stack; Armis is purpose-built for OT complexity, not IT simplicity.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs Armis Secure Remote Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Armis Secure Remote Access: Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-driven access policies for OT assets, Granular access controls for PLCs and industrial devices, Secure connectivity without opening multiple firewall ports..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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