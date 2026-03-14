Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Armis Secure Remote Access: Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-driven access policies for OT assets, Granular access controls for PLCs and industrial devices, Secure connectivity without opening multiple firewall ports..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.