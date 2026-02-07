AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AgileBlue. Atera Network Discovery is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Atera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should choose AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning for its agent-free network sensor option, which discovers assets you don't know you have without requiring endpoint deployment at scale. The platform's 24/7 continuous scanning across servers, endpoints, cloud, and applications covers the full NIST ID.AM and DE.CM workflow, meaning you spend less time on manual asset inventory and more on actual remediation. Skip this if you need sophisticated reporting automation or SOAR integration; AgileBlue's strength is finding what's broken, not orchestrating how you fix it.
SMB and mid-market IT teams already running Atera's RMM will find genuine value in Network Discovery because it eliminates the separate tool tax for basic asset inventory and CVE scanning. The NMAP-powered scanning integrates directly into your existing RMM workflows, cutting the overhead of maintaining a standalone vulnerability scanner. Where it falls short is in forensic depth; this is asset discovery and port-based CVE detection, not a replacement for active vulnerability assessment tools like Nessus or Qualys that fingerprint software versions and test exploitability. Worth deploying if you need continuous visibility into what's connecting to your network. Not worth it if you're already committed to a dedicated CVSS-scoring vulnerability platform.
Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts
RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning vs Atera Network Discovery for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning: Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 vulnerability scanning, Asset discovery and monitoring across servers, endpoints, cloud, applications, and network devices, CVE detection and misconfiguration scanning..
Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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