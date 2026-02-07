Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Guardian360 M365 Security Insights is a commercial sspm tool by Guardian360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Guardian360 M365 Security Insights
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Microsoft 365 across multiple tenants will get immediate value from Guardian360 M365 Security Insights because it consolidates identity risk signals that Microsoft's own dashboard buries across four different admin portals. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by surfacing what's actually in your directory,admin roles, MFA gaps, inactive accounts, leaked credentials,without requiring separate logins or data exports. Skip this if your organization has already invested heavily in a SIEM that ingests M365 logs at scale; Guardian360 excels at real-time risk visibility but doesn't replace deep forensic analysis or incident response automation.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
M365 security dashboard consolidating risk signals in Guardian360 Lighthouse.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Guardian360 M365 Security Insights for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Guardian360 M365 Security Insights: M365 security dashboard consolidating risk signals in Guardian360 Lighthouse. built by Guardian360. Core capabilities include User account overview including admin roles, MFA adoption, and inactive accounts (90+ days), Risk detection for compromised accounts (leaked credentials, atypical travel, password spray, malware/anonymous IPs), Microsoft Secure Score tracking across Identity, Data, Device, Apps, and Infrastructure profiles..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Guardian360 M365 Security Insights differentiates with User account overview including admin roles, MFA adoption, and inactive accounts (90+ days), Risk detection for compromised accounts (leaked credentials, atypical travel, password spray, malware/anonymous IPs), Microsoft Secure Score tracking across Identity, Data, Device, Apps, and Infrastructure profiles.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Guardian360 M365 Security Insights is developed by Guardian360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Guardian360 M365 Security Insights serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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