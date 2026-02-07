AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Guardian360 M365 Security Insights: M365 security dashboard consolidating risk signals in Guardian360 Lighthouse. built by Guardian360. Core capabilities include User account overview including admin roles, MFA adoption, and inactive accounts (90+ days), Risk detection for compromised accounts (leaked credentials, atypical travel, password spray, malware/anonymous IPs), Microsoft Secure Score tracking across Identity, Data, Device, Apps, and Infrastructure profiles..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.