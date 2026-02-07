Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. SubImage is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by SubImage. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Agentless CNAPP that maps cloud/SaaS/on-prem assets into a queryable security graph.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs SubImage for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
SubImage: Agentless CNAPP that maps cloud/SaaS/on-prem assets into a queryable security graph. built by SubImage. Core capabilities include Agentless, read-only API-based connectivity to cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments, Continuous asset discovery and inventory mapped into a unified security graph, Misconfiguration detection across cloud infrastructure and SaaS services..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. SubImage differentiates with Agentless, read-only API-based connectivity to cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments, Continuous asset discovery and inventory mapped into a unified security graph, Misconfiguration detection across cloud infrastructure and SaaS services.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. SubImage is developed by SubImage. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and SubImage serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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