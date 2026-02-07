AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Paladin Cloud: AI-driven platform that unifies & prioritizes vuln findings across cloud tools. built by Paladin Cloud. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk prioritization and scoring across assets and policies, Unified aggregation of findings from vulnerability scanners, CSPM, app code scanners, and endpoint tools, Asset inventory and real-time attack surface visualization..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.