AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

CheckRed CNAPP: Unified CNAPP consolidating CSPM, CIEM, and CWPP for multi-cloud security. built by CheckRed. Core capabilities include Continuous cloud visibility across resources, identities, and workloads, Real-time misconfiguration and vulnerability detection, Automated compliance checks for CIS, NIST, ISO, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, FedRAMP, MITRE, and GDPR..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.