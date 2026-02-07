Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AgileBlue. Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Stellar Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cerulean Agent because its behavioral analytics catch threats that signature-based detection misses, and the lightweight agent actually deploys without grinding endpoints to a halt. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic replay or extensive third-party integrations; Cerulean Agent prioritizes real-time detection over post-incident investigation depth.
XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection
AI-driven Open XDR platform for MSSPs with multi-tenancy and automation
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cerulean Agent vs Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform for your extended detection and response needs.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent: XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response..
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform: AI-driven Open XDR platform for MSSPs with multi-tenancy and automation. built by Stellar Cyber. Core capabilities include Multi-tenant architecture with data isolation, Open XDR integration with multiple EDR vendors, Machine learning-based alert correlation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent differentiates with Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response. Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform differentiates with Multi-tenant architecture with data isolation, Open XDR integration with multiple EDR vendors, Machine learning-based alert correlation.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent is developed by AgileBlue. Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform is developed by Stellar Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent and Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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