AgileBlue Cerulean Agent: XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response..

Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform: AI-driven Open XDR platform for MSSPs with multi-tenancy and automation. built by Stellar Cyber. Core capabilities include Multi-tenant architecture with data isolation, Open XDR integration with multiple EDR vendors, Machine learning-based alert correlation..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.