Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Xmore AI is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Xmore AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Agentic AI platform for autonomous SOC ops, alert correlation & threat response.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Xmore AI for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Xmore AI: Agentic AI platform for autonomous SOC ops, alert correlation & threat response. built by Xmore AI. Core capabilities include Alert correlation across multiple security sources, Autonomous threat response execution, Plain-English command interface for automated workflows..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Xmore AI differentiates with Alert correlation across multiple security sources, Autonomous threat response execution, Plain-English command interface for automated workflows.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Xmore AI is developed by Xmore AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Xmore AI serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover AI SOC, Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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