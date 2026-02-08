Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Torq HyperSOC: AI-powered SOC platform for autonomous alert triage, investigation & response. built by Torq. Core capabilities include Autonomous case management with AI-generated summaries, Multi-Agent System (MAS) for coordinated security operations, Agentic AI SOC analyst (Socrates) for Tier-1 alert handling..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.