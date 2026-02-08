Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Torq HyperSOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Torq. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume should evaluate Torq HyperSOC for its autonomous Tier-1 triage capability; the Socrates AI analyst handles false positive filtering and initial investigation at machine speed, which is where most teams hemorrhage time. The platform covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 response functions (Adverse Event Analysis through Incident Mitigation), and the multi-agent orchestration design means you're not just automating linear runbooks but coordinating complex, conditional investigations across your entire stack. Skip this if your team is still building basic playbooks or if you need strong forensic depth for post-incident reconstruction; Torq prioritizes speed and containment over the kind of historical analysis that supports lengthy investigations.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-powered SOC platform for autonomous alert triage, investigation & response
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Torq HyperSOC for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Torq HyperSOC: AI-powered SOC platform for autonomous alert triage, investigation & response. built by Torq. Core capabilities include Autonomous case management with AI-generated summaries, Multi-Agent System (MAS) for coordinated security operations, Agentic AI SOC analyst (Socrates) for Tier-1 alert handling..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Torq HyperSOC differentiates with Autonomous case management with AI-generated summaries, Multi-Agent System (MAS) for coordinated security operations, Agentic AI SOC analyst (Socrates) for Tier-1 alert handling.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Torq HyperSOC is developed by Torq. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Torq HyperSOC serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover AI SOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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