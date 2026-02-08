Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Splunk SOAR is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams already running Splunk Enterprise Security should pick Splunk SOAR because it eliminates the context-switching tax of bolting a separate orchestration layer onto your stack. Native integration with Enterprise Security means alerts flow directly into playbooks without middleware translation, and the 2,800 prebuilt actions across 300+ tools mean you're not building connectors from scratch. The caveat: if your stack is built on Elastic or Datadog, the tight Splunk coupling becomes a liability rather than an advantage, and you'll spend cycles working around the platform assumptions instead of against your actual alert volume.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Splunk SOAR for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Splunk SOAR: SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated playbooks aligned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks, Integration with 300+ third-party tools and 2,800+ automated actions, Visual Playbook Editor for building custom workflows with prebuilt code blocks..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Splunk SOAR differentiates with Automated playbooks aligned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks, Integration with 300+ third-party tools and 2,800+ automated actions, Visual Playbook Editor for building custom workflows with prebuilt code blocks.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Splunk SOAR is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Splunk SOAR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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