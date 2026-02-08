Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Splunk SOAR: SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated playbooks aligned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks, Integration with 300+ third-party tools and 2,800+ automated actions, Visual Playbook Editor for building custom workflows with prebuilt code blocks..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.