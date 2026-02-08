Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Simbian AI SOC Agent is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Simbian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs buried under alert volume should pick Simbian AI SOC Agent for its ability to investigate and triage thousands of alerts daily without requiring teams to maintain custom playbooks. The tool's playbook-free operation and confidence-rated investigations address the core friction point: most SOAR platforms demand constant tuning, while this one learns autonomously across EDR, SIEM, and NDR data through API integration. Not for organizations that need tight control over investigation logic or lack the security tool standardization required to feed the AI meaningful signals.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Simbian AI SOC Agent for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Simbian AI SOC Agent: AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts. built by Simbian. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation, Automated evidence collection from security tools, True/false positive classification with severity rating..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Simbian AI SOC Agent differentiates with Autonomous alert investigation, Automated evidence collection from security tools, True/false positive classification with severity rating.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Simbian AI SOC Agent is developed by Simbian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Simbian AI SOC Agent serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration, AI SOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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