Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Simbian AI SOC Agent: AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts. built by Simbian. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation, Automated evidence collection from security tools, True/false positive classification with severity rating..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.