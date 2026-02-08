Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM: AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Unified SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities on single platform, Automated threat detection with 10,000+ detections and 2,600+ analytics models, AI-driven automated triage and guided response actions..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.