Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM
Enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate payoff from Cortex XSIAM's automated triage and guided response; the 10,000+ detections paired with AI-driven correlation means your analysts spend time on real incidents, not tuning false positives. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis per NIST DE.CM and DE.AE. Skip this if you're a small team with limited budget or you need best-of-breed point solutions; Cortex XSIAM's breadth is a strength only if you're staffed to operationalize it.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM: AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Unified SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities on single platform, Automated threat detection with 10,000+ detections and 2,600+ analytics models, AI-driven automated triage and guided response actions..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM differentiates with Unified SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities on single platform, Automated threat detection with 10,000+ detections and 2,600+ analytics models, AI-driven automated triage and guided response actions.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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