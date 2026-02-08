Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Opsbeacon: AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management. built by Opsbeacon. Core capabilities include AI-powered SOC analyst agents for 24/7 security operations, Conversational interface for security task execution, Automated incident response playbook execution..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.