Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Opsbeacon is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Opsbeacon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs buried under alert volume will find value in Opsbeacon's AI agents handling routine incident response and playbook execution around the clock, cutting the work your analysts actually need to touch. The platform covers detection through mitigation in NIST terms, with particular strength in automating RS.MA incident management tasks that normally consume half your team's time. Skip this if you need deep forensics or recovery orchestration; Opsbeacon prioritizes automation of the obvious stuff, not investigation depth, and the two-person vendor means you're betting on rapid scaling and support maturity that hasn't been proven at scale yet.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Opsbeacon for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Opsbeacon: AI-powered SOC automation platform for cybersecurity operations management. built by Opsbeacon. Core capabilities include AI-powered SOC analyst agents for 24/7 security operations, Conversational interface for security task execution, Automated incident response playbook execution..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Opsbeacon differentiates with AI-powered SOC analyst agents for 24/7 security operations, Conversational interface for security task execution, Automated incident response playbook execution.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Opsbeacon is developed by Opsbeacon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Opsbeacon serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration, AI SOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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