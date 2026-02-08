Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Mindflow AI Agents: Autonomous AI agent platform for security & IT ops with 4,000+ integrations. built by Mindflow. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents that dynamically build and execute their own logic at runtime, Three execution modes: Predictive Workflows, AI Workflows, and Agentic AI, Multi-agent orchestration with agents collaborating in parallel or sequentially..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.