Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Mindflow AI Agents is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Mindflow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset. Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams drowning in manual incident response will find Mindflow AI Agents' value in its ability to build and execute response logic autonomously across 4,000+ integrations without pre-programming rigid workflows. The proprietary Large Action Model handles real-time decision-making at runtime while granular RBAC and human-in-the-loop approvals keep governance intact, mapping directly to NIST RS.MA and DE.CM requirements. This is not for teams seeking a detection-first platform; Mindflow's strength lies entirely in response and orchestration, making it a poor fit if your critical gaps are in asset monitoring or threat analytics.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams drowning in manual incident response will find Mindflow AI Agents' value in its ability to build and execute response logic autonomously across 4,000+ integrations without pre-programming rigid workflows. The proprietary Large Action Model handles real-time decision-making at runtime while granular RBAC and human-in-the-loop approvals keep governance intact, mapping directly to NIST RS.MA and DE.CM requirements. This is not for teams seeking a detection-first platform; Mindflow's strength lies entirely in response and orchestration, making it a poor fit if your critical gaps are in asset monitoring or threat analytics.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Autonomous AI agent platform for security & IT ops with 4,000+ integrations.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Mindflow AI Agents for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Mindflow AI Agents: Autonomous AI agent platform for security & IT ops with 4,000+ integrations. built by Mindflow. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents that dynamically build and execute their own logic at runtime, Three execution modes: Predictive Workflows, AI Workflows, and Agentic AI, Multi-agent orchestration with agents collaborating in parallel or sequentially..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Mindflow AI Agents differentiates with Autonomous AI agents that dynamically build and execute their own logic at runtime, Three execution modes: Predictive Workflows, AI Workflows, and Agentic AI, Multi-agent orchestration with agents collaborating in parallel or sequentially.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Mindflow AI Agents is developed by Mindflow. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Agentic SOC and Mindflow AI Agents serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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