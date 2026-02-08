Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Fig Security Operations Resilience is a commercial detection engineering tool by Fig Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Fig Security Operations Resilience
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert fatigue from broken detection rules will find immediate relief in Fig Security Operations Resilience; it's the only tool that automatically catches and fixes drift when your SIEM rules break upstream, then tests and deploys fixes without manual triage. The platform covers drift detection, root cause analysis, and deployment across Elasticsearch, AWS, and Databricks, meaning you're not juggling separate tools for each data stack. This isn't for teams with stable, rarely-changing detection pipelines or organizations needing strong incident recovery workflows; Fig prioritizes keeping your existing rules alive over post-breach response orchestration.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Fig Security Operations Resilience for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Fig Security Operations Resilience: SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines. built by Fig Security. Core capabilities include Drift detection: identifies when detection rules or response workflows break due to upstream changes, Drift repair: automated root cause tracing, fix suggestion, testing, and deployment with user approval, Change modeling: simulate planned infrastructure or coverage changes before production deployment..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Fig Security Operations Resilience differentiates with Drift detection: identifies when detection rules or response workflows break due to upstream changes, Drift repair: automated root cause tracing, fix suggestion, testing, and deployment with user approval, Change modeling: simulate planned infrastructure or coverage changes before production deployment.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Fig Security Operations Resilience is developed by Fig Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Fig Security Operations Resilience serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration, AI SOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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