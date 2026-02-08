Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Command Zero: AI SOC platform for autonomous & assisted security alert investigation. built by Command Zero. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent-driven alert investigation and triage, AI-assisted manual investigation workflows for analysts, Multi-source data analysis across security environments..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.