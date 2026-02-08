Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

AIStrike BlueDome: AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure. built by AiStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Composite AI agents for automated cyber defense operations, End-to-end security process orchestration with case and ticket management, Workflow analysis with dwell time, queue time, and cycle time measurement..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.