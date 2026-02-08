Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Sevii. Airrived Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Airrived. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume should evaluate Airrived Agentic SOC for its ability to actually close incidents without human triage, not just enrich them. The platform's agent-swarm architecture handles cross-domain reasoning across identity, cloud, endpoint, and network signals simultaneously, which means fewer alerts reaching your analysts and fewer context switches between tools. Skip this if your team still prefers static playbooks or you lack integration coverage with your core stack; the value compounds only when Airrived connects directly to your Splunk, CrowdStrike, and cloud environments.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Airrived Agentic SOC for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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