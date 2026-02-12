Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Agent Wiz is a free ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. i4 Zero Exfil is a free ai threat detection tool by i4 Ops. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Sovereign AI with provable data security
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs i4 Zero Exfil for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI..
i4 Zero Exfil: Sovereign AI with provable data security. built by i4 Ops. Core capabilities include exfil prevention..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. i4 Zero Exfil is developed by i4 Ops. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz and i4 Zero Exfil serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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