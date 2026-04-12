Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Lunar.dev. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Security teams deploying Claude or other agentic AI systems will find real value in MCPX's per-agent tool restrictions and immutable audit logs that actually capture prompt payloads and attribution, not just API calls. The role-based access control with on-behalf-of tracking addresses the specific governance gap that makes AI agents harder to audit than traditional service accounts. This tool prioritizes Govern and Detect over Respond, which works if your security model treats agent behavior as inherently less trustworthy than human access. Skip MCPX if you're looking for a lightweight proxy; the MCP Risk Score Engine is beta and Lunar.dev's 15-person team means you're betting on a startup's ability to track an evolving threat surface faster than vendors with security divisions.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX): Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) differentiates with Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) is developed by Lunar.dev. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, LLM Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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