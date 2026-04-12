Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Highflame Platform: AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability. built by Highflame. Core capabilities include Context-aware multi-turn guardrails adapting to conversation intent and flow, Prompt injection and poisoned input detection and prevention, MCP manifest and server scanning and hardening..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.