Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Eos Identity Security Platform is a commercial non-human identity tool by Eos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Eos Identity Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents at scale need Eos Identity Security Platform because it's the only platform treating agent identity as a separate security perimeter. The tool maps AI agent access patterns and detects prompt injection plus credential theft in real time, addressing NIST PR.AA and ID.AM controls that traditional IAM platforms skip entirely. Skip this if your organization hasn't operationalized AI agents yet or if you're still evaluating whether agents belong in production; Eos assumes you've already decided they're here.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Eos Identity Security Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Eos Identity Security Platform: AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks. built by Eos. Core capabilities include AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Eos Identity Security Platform differentiates with AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Eos Identity Security Platform is developed by Eos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Eos Identity Security Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both cover Agentic AI Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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