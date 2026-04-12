Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Eos Identity Security Platform: AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks. built by Eos. Core capabilities include AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.