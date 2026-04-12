Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Certiv is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Certiv. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Certiv for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Certiv: Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents. built by Certiv. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and inventory across endpoints, Real-time agent session monitoring and chain-of-thought analysis, Continuous behavioral risk scoring and anomaly detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Certiv differentiates with AI agent discovery and inventory across endpoints, Real-time agent session monitoring and chain-of-thought analysis, Continuous behavioral risk scoring and anomaly detection.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Certiv is developed by Certiv. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Certiv serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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