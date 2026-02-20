Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Repello AI ARTEMIS: Autonomous red teaming platform for testing agentic AI applications. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-stage attack execution against agentic AI systems, Browser Mode for UI-based red teaming without API dependency, Threat modeling by profiling AI system capabilities..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.