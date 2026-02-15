Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

i4 Zero Exfil: Sovereign AI with provable data security. built by i4 Ops. Core capabilities include exfil prevention..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.