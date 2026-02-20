AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..

AnySecura: Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform. built by AnySecura. Core capabilities include Data Loss Prevention (DLP) via email, USB, and cloud storage, Endpoint device control (USB, Bluetooth, printers), User activity and application usage monitoring..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.