AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a free penetration testing tool. Autorize is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation
Mobile penetration testers and red teams auditing Android applications need AFE Android Framework for Exploitation for its lightweight exploitation chains that don't require the bloated dependencies of commercial suites. The 198 GitHub stars and zero-cost model mean you're inheriting a genuinely maintained tool with active exploitation primitives, not abandoned code. Skip this if your mandate is vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AFE assumes you already have network access and know what you're exploiting.
Penetration testers running Burp Suite will get immediate value from Autorize for catching authorization bypass vulnerabilities that manual testing misses. The extension automates the tedious work of comparing access control across roles and endpoints, reducing false negatives in a phase where human attention drifts. With 1,101 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable in real assessments. Skip this if your team relies on dynamic application security testing platforms with built-in authorization scanning; Autorize is a Burp-specific tactical tool, not a replacement for DAST with native access control modules.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications.
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AFE Android Framework for Exploitation vs Autorize for your penetration testing needs.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation: AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications..
Autorize: Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox