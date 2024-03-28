AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a free penetration testing tool. Arjun is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation
Mobile penetration testers and red teams auditing Android applications need AFE Android Framework for Exploitation for its lightweight exploitation chains that don't require the bloated dependencies of commercial suites. The 198 GitHub stars and zero-cost model mean you're inheriting a genuinely maintained tool with active exploitation primitives, not abandoned code. Skip this if your mandate is vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AFE assumes you already have network access and know what you're exploiting.
Pentesters and bug bounty hunters who need to enumerate hidden HTTP parameters fast will find Arjun indispensable; it discovers parameters that manual fuzzing misses by testing thousands of candidates against common wordlists. The 5,800+ GitHub stars and active community indicate sustained real-world adoption among practitioners who value speed over UI polish. Skip this if you need a full-featured burp suite alternative or graphical workflow; Arjun is a focused CLI tool that does one thing exceptionally well.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications.
HTTP parameter discovery suite
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Common questions about comparing AFE Android Framework for Exploitation vs Arjun for your penetration testing needs.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation: AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications..
Arjun: HTTP parameter discovery suite..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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