AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a free penetration testing tool. Andor is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation
Mobile penetration testers and red teams auditing Android applications need AFE Android Framework for Exploitation for its lightweight exploitation chains that don't require the bloated dependencies of commercial suites. The 198 GitHub stars and zero-cost model mean you're inheriting a genuinely maintained tool with active exploitation primitives, not abandoned code. Skip this if your mandate is vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AFE assumes you already have network access and know what you're exploiting.
Penetration testers who need to quickly validate blind SQL injection vulnerabilities will find Andor useful; it's a focused Golang tool that cuts through the noise of generic scanners by handling time-based and boolean-based injection detection without bloat. The 76 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest it's actually used in engagements rather than abandoned. Skip this if you're looking for a commercial support contract or a tool that handles everything from reconnaissance through post-exploitation; Andor does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
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Common questions about comparing AFE Android Framework for Exploitation vs Andor for your penetration testing needs.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation: AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications..
Andor: A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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