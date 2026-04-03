Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need continuous vulnerability discovery without hiring dedicated red teamers should run Aether AI. The platform's AI-driven attack simulation handles multi-vector testing at machine speed, covering both internal and external surfaces in ways manual penetration testing cycles cannot match, and its automated detection rule generation directly strengthens your ID.RA and DE.AE capabilities. Skip this if you need human-led red teaming with narrative context about business logic flaws; Aether AI excels at finding what exists, not why it matters to your specific threat model.

SightGain Threat Exposure Management Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to validate whether their existing defenses actually work should build around SightGain Threat Exposure Management Platform. Its live-fire testing in production environments and MITRE ATT&CK-based threat performance validation close the gap between what you think your security stack does and what it actually stops, while the embedded cyber range lets you measure and improve your team's response speed in parallel. Skip this if you're looking for a detection tool to replace SIEM or MDR; SightGain assumes your detection layer exists and focuses on proving its effectiveness and calculating the ROI of your security spend.