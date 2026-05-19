AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension: A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.