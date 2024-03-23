Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adversary Emulation Library is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Filigran OpenAEV is a commercial breach & attack simulation tool by Filigran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building a testing program from scratch should start with Adversary Emulation Library because it's free, well-maintained, and maps directly to real adversary TTPs instead of generic control checklists. The library has 2,076 GitHub stars and covers MITRE ATT&CK techniques across multiple threat groups, giving you actual playbooks to run rather than vague scenarios. Skip this if your team lacks the time or expertise to operationalize emulation plans internally; you'll need engineers who can translate documentation into executable tests, not a turnkey platform that runs attacks for you.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with mature EDR deployments will get the most from Filigran OpenAEV because it validates whether your existing detection stack actually catches real attacks instead of just assuming coverage. The platform's MITRE ATT&CK-aligned simulation library and AI-assisted scenario creation mean you're testing threats your environment actually faces, not generic templates, and the agentless architecture lets you start validating immediately without EDR replacement costs. Skip this if you need a turnkey solution that works without an EDR already in place; OpenAEV assumes you own the detection layer and want to stress-test it.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
Open-source threat-informed exposure validation platform for attack simulation
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Common questions about comparing Adversary Emulation Library vs Filigran OpenAEV for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
Adversary Emulation Library: A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats..
Filigran OpenAEV: Open-source threat-informed exposure validation platform for attack simulation. built by Filigran. Core capabilities include Threat intelligence-driven attack scenario creation, MITRE ATT&CK-based simulation library, Agentless EDR integration (bring your own EDR)..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adversary Emulation Library is open-source with 2,076 GitHub stars. Filigran OpenAEV is developed by Filigran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adversary Emulation Library and Filigran OpenAEV serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both cover MITRE Attack. Key differences: Adversary Emulation Library is Free while Filigran OpenAEV is Commercial, Adversary Emulation Library is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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