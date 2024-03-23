Security teams building a testing program from scratch should start with Adversary Emulation Library because it's free, well-maintained, and maps directly to real adversary TTPs instead of generic control checklists. The library has 2,076 GitHub stars and covers MITRE ATT&CK techniques across multiple threat groups, giving you actual playbooks to run rather than vague scenarios. Skip this if your team lacks the time or expertise to operationalize emulation plans internally; you'll need engineers who can translate documentation into executable tests, not a turnkey platform that runs attacks for you.

Filigran OpenAEV

Mid-market and enterprise teams with mature EDR deployments will get the most from Filigran OpenAEV because it validates whether your existing detection stack actually catches real attacks instead of just assuming coverage. The platform's MITRE ATT&CK-aligned simulation library and AI-assisted scenario creation mean you're testing threats your environment actually faces, not generic templates, and the agentless architecture lets you start validating immediately without EDR replacement costs. Skip this if you need a turnkey solution that works without an EDR already in place; OpenAEV assumes you own the detection layer and want to stress-test it.