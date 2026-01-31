Advens mySOC® is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Advens. Attic MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Attic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin by alert volume will benefit most from Advens mySOC®'s managed model; you're outsourcing the 24/7 triage to analysts who actually investigate before escalating, not drowning in raw detections. The Open XDR platform normalizes data across endpoints, cloud, network, and OT environments in a single pane, which matters when your infrastructure spans multiple domains. Skip this if you need deep post-incident forensics and recovery automation; mySOC® prioritizes detection and initial analysis over SOAR-driven remediation, so you'll still own the response heavy lifting.
Mid-market organizations where Microsoft 365 is the crown jewel and phishing is the loudest alarm should pick Attic MDR for its real-time detection of fake login pages paired with forced verification screens that actually stop credential theft at the gate. The vendor covers NIS2 compliance reporting and daily automated remediation against CIS standards, meaning your team stops manually patching configuration drift. Skip this if you need visibility beyond Microsoft's ecosystem or rely on on-premises Active Directory; Attic's strength is depth in cloud identity and email, not breadth.
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Advens mySOC® vs Attic MDR for your managed detection and response needs.
Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..
Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox