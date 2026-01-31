Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..

Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.