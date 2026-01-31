Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.