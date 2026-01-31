Advens mySOC® is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Advens. Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin by alert volume will benefit most from Advens mySOC®'s managed model; you're outsourcing the 24/7 triage to analysts who actually investigate before escalating, not drowning in raw detections. The Open XDR platform normalizes data across endpoints, cloud, network, and OT environments in a single pane, which matters when your infrastructure spans multiple domains. Skip this if you need deep post-incident forensics and recovery automation; mySOC® prioritizes detection and initial analysis over SOAR-driven remediation, so you'll still own the response heavy lifting.
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without in-house 24/7 SOC capacity should pick Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response for its concierge delivery model, which assigns dedicated analysts rather than rotating your account through a vendor pool. The $3M Security Operations Warranty backs their incident response commitments in writing, and their Alpha AI handles continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis across your environment. Skip this if you need a technology platform you'll operate yourself; Arctic Wolf sells managed services, not software, so you're outsourcing detection and response entirely rather than augmenting your team.
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Advens mySOC® vs Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response for your managed detection and response needs.
Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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