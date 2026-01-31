Advens mySOC® is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Advens. Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin by alert volume will benefit most from Advens mySOC®'s managed model; you're outsourcing the 24/7 triage to analysts who actually investigate before escalating, not drowning in raw detections. The Open XDR platform normalizes data across endpoints, cloud, network, and OT environments in a single pane, which matters when your infrastructure spans multiple domains. Skip this if you need deep post-incident forensics and recovery automation; mySOC® prioritizes detection and initial analysis over SOAR-driven remediation, so you'll still own the response heavy lifting.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform for its concierge MDR model, which pairs managed detection with a dedicated security team that actually owns your incident response instead of handing off tickets. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and NIST coverage across Detection, Analysis, and Incident Management functions reflect a vendor betting its revenue on outcomes rather than alerts. Skip this if you're building an internal SOC with existing staff or need granular control over your detection logic; Aurora's strength is outsourcing the entire function to practitioners who run it at scale.
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Advens mySOC® vs Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform for your managed detection and response needs.
Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox