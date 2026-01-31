Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..

Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 threat monitoring and detection, Unified visibility across network, endpoint, and cloud environments, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.