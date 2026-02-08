Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

SensibleVision: 3D & 2D face recognition platform for auth, access control & payments. built by SensibleVision. Core capabilities include True 3D face recognition with spoof protection against photos, videos, and masks, Liveness detection in under 100ms, Simultaneous multi-factor authentication..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.