Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

CypherFace Authenticate: Facial biometric authentication system for passwordless access and identity verification. built by CypherFace Technologies Inc.. Core capabilities include Real-time identity verification, Integration with web and mobile login systems, Multi-factor authentication compatibility..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.