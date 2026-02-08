Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

Beyond Encryption AssureScore: Network-based identity scoring tool that verifies customers without document ID checks. built by Beyond Encryption. Core capabilities include Network interaction data analysis to generate identity trust scores, Identity verification without document-based ID checks (Crowd Authentication®), Anonymous identity scoring — identities not revealed during authentication..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.