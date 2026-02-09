Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..

Core Security Core Impact: Pen testing platform with guided automation and certified exploit library. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Multi-vector penetration testing across network, endpoint, web, cloud, and application targets, Rapid Penetration Tests (RPTs) for guided automation of repetitive testing tasks, Certified commercial-grade exploit library with real-time updates..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.