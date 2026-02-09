Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Core Security Core Impact is a commercial penetration testing tool by Core Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running formal penetration testing programs will get the most from Core Security Core Impact, particularly those already managing vulnerability scanner data who need to validate findings through guided exploitation without hiring additional pentesters. The certified exploit library with real-time updates and rapid penetration test automation compress timelines for repetitive testing tasks, while integrations with Nessus, Qualys, and Burp Suite mean you're not re-scoping work across tools. Skip this if your primary need is detection and response; Core Impact prioritizes risk assessment and infrastructure resilience testing over post-compromise analysis, and it requires on-premises deployment that many cloud-first shops won't tolerate.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Pen testing platform with guided automation and certified exploit library.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Core Security Core Impact for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Core Security Core Impact: Pen testing platform with guided automation and certified exploit library. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Multi-vector penetration testing across network, endpoint, web, cloud, and application targets, Rapid Penetration Tests (RPTs) for guided automation of repetitive testing tasks, Certified commercial-grade exploit library with real-time updates..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering differentiates with Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing. Core Security Core Impact differentiates with Multi-vector penetration testing across network, endpoint, web, cloud, and application targets, Rapid Penetration Tests (RPTs) for guided automation of repetitive testing tasks, Certified commercial-grade exploit library with real-time updates.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. Core Security Core Impact is developed by Core Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Core Security Core Impact serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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