Vulnerable Node

Security tool vendors and SAST/DAST scanner developers need Vulnerable Node to validate their analyzers against real exploitation patterns without building a vulnerable app from scratch. The 484 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's the standard testing ground for this use case, saving weeks of test environment setup. Skip this if your team needs a production-grade learning platform or multi-language vulnerability scenarios; Vulnerable Node is deliberately Node-specific and intentionally insecure, not a teaching tool.