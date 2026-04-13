Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Adronite is a commercial static application security testing tool by Adronite. password_compat is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
PHP developers maintaining legacy applications need password_compat to backport modern password hashing functions to older PHP versions without rewriting authentication logic. With 2,135 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the standard for teams running PHP 5.3–5.4 that can't upgrade immediately but must implement bcrypt or argon2 hashing. Skip this if you're on PHP 5.5 or later; the native password functions are built in and don't require a compatibility layer.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
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Common questions about comparing Adronite vs password_compat for your static application security testing needs.
Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..
password_compat: A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adronite is developed by Adronite. password_compat is open-source with 2,135 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adronite and password_compat serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Adronite is Commercial while password_compat is Free, password_compat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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