git-secrets

Teams with developers committing to shared repositories should deploy git-secrets before anything else in their secrets management stack; it's the only free tool that actually stops credentials from hitting version control in the first place. With 12,952 GitHub stars and active adoption across tech companies, it's proven enough to catch the breach vectors that cost the most to remediate later. Skip this if your developers work in air-gapped environments or you need centralized policy enforcement across multiple repositories; git-secrets is a local hook, not a platform.