Entropy Source Evaluation

Developers and security engineers responsible for cryptographic implementations need Entropy Source Evaluation because it catches weak or misconfigured random number generation before it reaches production, where entropy failures compromise every secret your system generates. The tool directly maps to NIST SP 800-90B compliance requirements, the standard that actually matters for CSPRNG validation. Skip this if your team relies on language runtime defaults without auditing their entropy sources; you'll get false confidence rather than actionable findings.