Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

Corgea Auto-Fix: AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered code fix generation for security vulnerabilities, Multi-language support for Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, Direct integration with developer IDEs..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.