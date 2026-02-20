Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management is a commercial software composition analysis tool by VigilantOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains across multiple vendors will get the most from Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management, specifically because it ingests and normalizes third-party SBOMs instead of forcing you to regenerate them from scratch. FDA documentation support and one-click compliance reporting address the reporting tax that kills SBOM programs before they scale. The continuous monitoring and centralized dashboard map directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, keeping vulnerability drift visible across your entire component inventory. Skip this if you need deep code analysis or dependency resolution; Vigilant Ops is SBOM-first, not a replacement for application composition analysis tools.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management: SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security. built by VigilantOps. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and certification, Third-party SBOM ingestion, Continuous vulnerability monitoring..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management differentiates with SBOM generation and certification, Third-party SBOM ingestion, Continuous vulnerability monitoring.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management is developed by VigilantOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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