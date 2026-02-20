Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Syft is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
DevOps and platform teams building container pipelines need Syft because its CLI-first design integrates directly into CI/CD without adding orchestration overhead. The tool has 7,581 GitHub stars and is actively maintained by Anchore, meaning you get a free, battle-tested SBOM generator that works offline and handles both OCI images and filesystems without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your team expects a UI, policy enforcement, or vulnerability intelligence bundled in; Syft generates the bill of materials and stops there, leaving remediation to your existing tools.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Syft for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Syft: A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Syft is open-source with 7,581 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Syft serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Key differences: aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is Commercial while Syft is Free, Syft is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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