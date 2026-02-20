Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Snyk Evo Discovery is a free software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Security and platform engineering leaders managing AI-heavy codebases need Snyk Evo Discovery because it's the only free tool that actually inventories what's already running in your repos,AI models, agents, datasets, and plugins,before you can govern it. The local scanning model means no code leaves your environment, and the API access lets you wire discovery into existing CI/CD gates without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet adopted LLMs or agentic workflows at scale; you're paying attention too early.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Snyk Evo Discovery for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Snyk Evo Discovery: Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Snyk Evo Discovery differentiates with Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Snyk Evo Discovery is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Snyk Evo Discovery serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM. Key differences: aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is Commercial while Snyk Evo Discovery is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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