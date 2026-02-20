aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..

Red Balloon Security Symbiote: Runtime protection for embedded device firmware with integrity monitoring. built by red balloon security. Core capabilities include Runtime integrity attestation and monitoring, Memory and control-flow monitoring, Policy-driven local response to runtime violations..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.